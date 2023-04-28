3 arrested after drug seized at Madoc residence: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Three people face drug trafficking charges following a search of a residence in Madoc, Ont., on Wednesday.

According to Central Hastings OPP, as part of an investigation, officers — including the emergency response team, canine unit and community street crime unit — executed a search warrant in the town about 75 kilometres east of Peterborough.

READ MORE: OPP seize loaded firearms, weapons, drugs during traffic stop in Peterborough

Investigators seized a quantity of cocaine, and other opioids along with cash. Three people were arrested.

A 43-year-old man from Madoc, and two women from Belleville, ages 36 and 47, were each charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine) and possession of a Schedule 1 substance (opioid).

Story continues below advertisement

The man was additionally charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and breach of a recognizance.

All three were released with conditions on an undertaking and are scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on May 15.