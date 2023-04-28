1 man killed in north Calgary crash on Deerfoot and Stoney trails

Two men in their 30s were in a single-vehicle collision Thursday night in north Calgary.
At around 6:30 p.m., a large equipment truck rolled at an off-ramp at Deerfoot Trail and Stoney Trail.
EMS told Global News one man was pronounced dead. The other man was in serious but stable condition.
Just before 8 p.m., Calgary police were asking the public to avoid the intersection of Deerfoot Trail and Stoney Trail in the city’s northeast due to a collision.
The offramp from northbound Deerfoot Trail N.E. to eastbound Stoney Trail N.E. was closed.
Emergency crews line Deerfoot Trail reminding motorists to slow down and move over
