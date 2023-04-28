Menu

1 man killed in north Calgary crash on Deerfoot and Stoney trails

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted April 28, 2023 9:48 am
Fatal single vehicle rollover on Deerfoot Trail and Stoney Trail on Thursday, April 27, 2023. View image in full screen
Fatal single vehicle rollover on Deerfoot Trail and Stoney Trail on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Global News
Two men in their 30s were in a single-vehicle collision Thursday night in north Calgary.

At around 6:30 p.m., a large equipment truck rolled at an off-ramp at Deerfoot Trail and Stoney Trail.

EMS told Global News one man was pronounced dead. The other man was in serious but stable condition.

Just before 8 p.m., Calgary police were asking the public to avoid the intersection of Deerfoot Trail and Stoney Trail in the city’s northeast due to a collision.

The offramp from northbound Deerfoot Trail N.E. to eastbound Stoney Trail N.E. was closed.

