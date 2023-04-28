Menu

Canada

Gun smuggling, opioids to dominate Canada-U.S. meeting with senior officials

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 28, 2023 7:36 am
Co-operation on targeting cross-border gun smuggling will top the agenda Friday when senior justice and public safety officials from Canada and the United States meet in Ottawa.

The Canada-U. S. Cross-Border Crime Forum brings together Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, Justice Minister David Lametti and their U.S. counterparts, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The leaders plan to hold a news conference this afternoon.

Canada and the U.S. are expected to announce steps to improve collaboration in the fight against the smuggling and trafficking of firearms across the shared border.

Other items for discussion include the opioid crisis, addressing human smuggling and advancing criminal justice reform.

Through the cross-border forum, the two countries have worked on joint targeting and assessment of potential threats, better information sharing and new ways to co-operate.

