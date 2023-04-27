‘Enough is Enough’ rally rolls through Penticton, other cities across B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

As fear over public safety continues to rise in B.C., several rallies were held across the province today, including in Penticton at the corner of Highway 97 and Riverside Drive, where residents held signs and called on all levels of government for action.

“We really need everyone in Penticton to be here, to stand up to our governments and demand change,” said ‘Enough is Enough’ communications spokesperson, Michelle Bell.

“We no longer feel safe in our beautiful city.”

Issues at the forefront of Thursday’s rally in Penticton were rising crime rates, housing and affordability, and the mental health and addictions crisis.

“The state of where we’re at today with drug addiction and crime is getting to a point where people don’t feel safe,” said Bell.

“Also, the fact that lots of people this year, with inflation and different things are becoming — the working class is becoming homeless.”

One person who attended Thursday’s rally says public safety has taken a major hit in recent years in this city, because of what he describes as repeat criminals slipping through the cracks.

“I just hope that the legal system, the judges and whoever else can do something about it, will do something about it,” explained Penticton resident Frank McCracken.

“So often we just shake our heads when reading the news about who’s been released into the public, that really should never be out again.”

Another Penticton resident present at the rally says she no longer feels safe going out in Penticton alone — the city she’s called home since 1964.

“Not safe at all. As a matter of fact, I lock my car doors when I drive around town now,” said Penticton resident Kerry Raitt.

“I’ve seen huge changes in this town and it’s very sad.”

Thursday’s province-wide rallies caught the attention of B.C. Premier David Eby, who says his government stands behind those calling for more public safety measures to be implemented.

“I agree with those folks who are out there,” said Eby.

“They deserve safety communities, and our government is on their side. We have got their backs and we are going to deliver for them.”

Penticton city council has also recently supported an expanded role for bylaw officers, which would give them more authority.

The final decision will be made later this spring following public consultation.