Province cancels SaskEnergy's application for 5% rate hike

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted April 27, 2023 5:37 pm
To address affordability and commercial viability, Saskatchewan cancels SaskEnergy's rate application for a five per cent rate hike. View image in full screen
To address affordability and commercial viability, Saskatchewan cancels SaskEnergy's rate application for a five per cent rate hike. File / Global News
The province has announced the cancellation of SaskEnergy’s rate application for a five per cent rate increase for customers.

According to a release, the government of Saskatchewan has directed the Saskatchewan Rate Review Panel (SRRP) to cancel the rate application for delivery rate increases on July 1 of 2023 and 2024.

Read more: Regina airport to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 20% with new tech project

The Saskatchewan minister who is responsible for SaskEnergy said Saskatchewan has some of the most affordable utility rates in Canada, largely due to having the lowest auto insurance rates and natural gas commodity costs.

“I’ve directed the Saskatchewan Rate Review Panel to cancel the rate application for delivery rate increases from SaskEnergy,” Don Morgan said.

“We are committed to growth that works for everyone in our province, and this decision will help keep energy rates affordable for Saskatchewan residents.”

Total utility costs for 2022-23 and 2023-24 are expected to be the second lowest among all provinces.

Read more: Saskatchewan Rate Review Panel suggests holding off on SaskEnergy delivery rate increases

“We watched commodity prices go up and down significantly in the last year or two and they’re down at a lower level now,” said Morgan. “But we think it’s appropriate just to maintain some stability right now.”

In a statement on its website, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) said it has been calling on the province to provide cost relief by stopping further SaskPower or SaskEnergy rate increases.

Trending Now

“This is a positive step toward mitigating cost pressures, and welcome news to the province’s small businesses,” stated the CFIB. “Our latest member survey data indicates that scrapping energy rate increases is a much-needed measure to help get small businesses back on track.”

More on Canada
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatchewan GovernmentSaskEnergySaskatchewan Rate Review PanelUtility RatesEnergy ratesSaskatchewan Minister
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

