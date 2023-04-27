Menu

Comments

Crime

The wife of a Calgary sergeant killed tells court their son will never know his dad

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 27, 2023 2:15 pm
Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, of the Calgary Police Service is shown in this undated handout image provided by the police service.
Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, of the Calgary Police Service is shown in this undated handout image provided by the police service. Supplied: Calgary Police Service
The wife of the Calgary police officer killed after being dragged by a fleeing SUV told a sentencing hearing that her husband’s death was no accident.

Chelsea Goedhart told the teen convicted of manslaughter for the death of Sgt. Andrew Harnett that their son will never know his father.

Read more: Sentencing begins for youth convicted in hit-and-run death of Calgary police officer

The driver of the SUV, who cannot be identified because he was 17 at the time, told his first-degree murder trial that he was frightened when Harnett and another officer approached the vehicle during a traffic stop and he saw Harnett put his hand on his gun.

Harnett died in hospital on Dec. 31, 2020, after being dragged by the SUV, then falling into the path of an oncoming car.

Teen driver who killed Calgary police officer should serve a decade or more: crown

Court of King’s Bench Justice Anna Loparco found the teen guilty of manslaughter.

Trending Now

The officer’s mother, Valerie Harnett, says every member of the family is a victim with no end to their pain in sight.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

