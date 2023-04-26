Menu

Canada

Sentencing begins for youth convicted in hit-and-run death of Calgary police officer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 26, 2023 9:52 am
Teen found guilty of manslaughter in hit-and-run death of Calgary police officer
The teenager charged in the hit-and-run death of Calgary police officer Sgt. Andrew Harnett has been found guilty of manslaughter. Elissa Carpenter reports – Nov 10, 2022
A sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin Wednesday for a youth found guilty of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer.

Sgt. Andrew Harnett died in hospital on Dec. 31, 2020, after being dragged by a fleeing SUV and falling into the path of an oncoming car.

The driver, who cannot be identified because he was 17 at the time, testified during his trial that he was frightened when Harnett and another officer approached the vehicle during a traffic stop and he saw Harnett put his hand on his gun.

The youth’s lawyer said his client was guilty of manslaughter, but not first-degree murder, and the judge agreed.

The Crown has indicated it will be seeking an adult sentence for the now 20-year-old.

The three-day hearing is to include several victim impact statements.

More to come

Calgary crimeCalgary PoliceHit and RunManslaughterSentencing HearingAndrew Harnettcalgary police officerhit and run deathTeen guilty
© 2023 The Canadian Press

