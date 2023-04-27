‘Gold obviously’: London-bound Toronto milliner on party hats fit for a coronation

Send this page to someone via email

Headwear designer David Dunkley says he expects to provide an array of fascinators and couture hats to fashionistas attending gatherings in honour of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort.

He says the colour gold features prominently in his handmade headpieces, and that the design of one hat was inspired by an RCMP horse named Noble that was announced last month as a gift for King Charles III.

“Gold obviously is my favourite colour for the coronation and is a coronation colour, so there’s lots of gold flying around at the moment,” Dunkley said of his inspiration as he plowed through “non-stop” preparations.

“I am looking forward to the historic nature of the event, I am looking forward to seeing London in its full glory…. It’ll be fun. It really does feel like a once in a lifetime event.”

Dunkley says he’ll be hosting a pre-coronation cocktail party across the street from Kensington Palace where he’ll entertain clients including artists, poets and company presidents.

The 52-year-old designer says he was trained by the late Queen Mother’s own milliner Rose Cory, who created the royal’s favourite style – an upturned brim with a large plume embellishment.

King Charles III will be crowned in an elaborate ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6.