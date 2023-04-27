Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Gold obviously’: London-bound Toronto milliner on party hats fit for a coronation

By Cassandra Szklarski The Canadian Press
Posted April 27, 2023 12:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Coronation Countdown: Inside the palace kitchen with ‘The Royal Chef’'
Coronation Countdown: Inside the palace kitchen with ‘The Royal Chef’
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Headwear designer David Dunkley says he expects to provide an array of fascinators and couture hats to fashionistas attending gatherings in honour of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort.

He says the colour gold features prominently in his handmade headpieces, and that the design of one hat was inspired by an RCMP horse named Noble that was announced last month as a gift for King Charles III.

“Gold obviously is my favourite colour for the coronation and is a coronation colour, so there’s lots of gold flying around at the moment,” Dunkley said of his inspiration as he plowed through “non-stop” preparations.

“I am looking forward to the historic nature of the event, I am looking forward to seeing London in its full glory…. It’ll be fun. It really does feel like a once in a lifetime event.”

Story continues below advertisement

Dunkley says he’ll be hosting a pre-coronation cocktail party across the street from Kensington Palace where he’ll entertain clients including artists, poets and company presidents.

The 52-year-old designer says he was trained by the late Queen Mother’s own milliner Rose Cory, who created the royal’s favourite style – an upturned brim with a large plume embellishment.

Trending Now

King Charles III will be crowned in an elaborate ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

David Dunkley, a Toronto milliner who specializes in making couture hats, poses for a photograph in Toronto on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Dunkley is heading to London next week for coronation-related events and parties with his hats. View image in full screen
David Dunkley, a Toronto milliner who specializes in making couture hats, poses for a photograph in Toronto on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Dunkley is heading to London next week for coronation-related events and parties with his hats. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
LondonTorontoRoyal Familyking charlesKing Charles IIIKing charles coronationking charles coronation ceremonyDavid Dunkley
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers