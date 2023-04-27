Menu

Canada

Another 2-week wait before branches are picked up in Montreal

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted April 27, 2023 12:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Ice storm cleanup not over yet'
Ice storm cleanup not over yet
Cleanup from the ice storm is not over year, as branches remains piled up on sidewalks and in parks. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines is following the story and brings us the latest updates.
Stacked along the streets, blocking bike paths and parking spaces, Montrealers will have to wait at least another two weeks before the piles of branches are all picked up.

According to the city, 80 per cent of the clearing operation has been completed in the majority of the boroughs after a major ice storm wreaked havoc on the city early this month.

Read more: Ice storm — Just how many fallen trees and broken branches for Montreal so far

The remaining 20 per cent of work in the hardest-hit areas will take weeks to clean up.

Clearing the parks will take the longest, with the wait expected to be close to a month.

The cleanup is the responsibility of each individual borough.

Read more: One week after ice storm, extended power outages raise questions about Quebec’s power grid

Workers shred the smaller branches, transforming them into wood chips destined to be mulch for the city’s parks or turned into pressboard. Larger tree trunks are cut into pieces but can only be moved by heavy machinery, slowing down the work.

The city says it is looking to get its hands on more equipment and manpower in the coming days to speed up the operation.

In the last tally by the city, officials recorded more than 920 reports of fallen trees and 4,560 requests for broken branches.

TreesIce stormparksDelaysClean Upmontreal stormBranches.blue collar workerssticks
