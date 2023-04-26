Youths face 76 charges after ‘violent’ robberies in Calgary

Five youths are facing 76 charges in relation to a series of violent robberies in Calgary.
On Oct. 22 last year, police responded to reports of a robbery at the Village Square IDA pharmacy at 2640 52 Street N.E. A group of youth allegedly threatened staff with bear spray and fled with various narcotics before officers got to the scene, according to the Calgary Police Service.
Police began investigating the incident and found commonalities between this and several other robberies committed throughout 2022 across the city.
Officers identified a series of armed robberies and carjacking where the firearms used in these incidents were linked to the same group, CPS said.
Police said the youths are believed to be responsible for 11 robberies between June 2022 and January this year.
The group was charged with 76 charges including:
- Five counts of robbery with a firearm
- 22 counts of robbery
- 13 counts of using a disguise with intent
- 19 counts of unlawful confinement
- 11 counts of breaching a court order
- Six counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
None of the youths can be named because of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Three of the accused remain in custody and two have been released ahead of their next court appearance on the following dates:
- April 27
- May 9
- May 10
- June 13
- July 13
“This investigation required support and resources from several different areas of the Service who worked collaboratively to ensure strong evidence was captured to support the necessary charges,” said Staff Sgt. Rod Harbidge.
