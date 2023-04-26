Menu

Highway 1 commercial vehicle crash in Hope, B.C. kills 1 driver

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 26, 2023 4:03 pm
The driver of one of the commercial vehicles died at the scene following a collision in Hope on Highway 1 Tuesday afternoon. View image in full screen
The driver of one of the commercial vehicles died at the scene following a collision in Hope on Highway 1 Tuesday afternoon. Shane MacKichan
A crash on Highway 1 in Hope Tuesday left one driver dead.

The B.C. Highway Patrol said three commercial vehicles collided on Highway 1 eastbound near Hunter Creek around 4 p.m..

The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity is not being released at this time.

Highway Patrol said the initial investigation points to the commercial vehicle driven by the driver who died rear-ended one of the other commercial vehicles that had been stopped in construction traffic.

Officers said it appeared the truck hit the other at a “high rate of speed.”

The other drivers were not injured and no charges are expected at this time, police added.

Click to play video: 'Shocking Trans Canada semi-truck crash caught on dashcam video'
Shocking Trans Canada semi-truck crash caught on dashcam video

Highway 1 eastbound from Laidlaw Road to Hunter Creek Road was closed for investigation overnight but all lanes have since been reopened.

Trending Now

If anyone witnessed the collision or has any dash-cam video of the collision, contact lead investigator Const. Randhawa of BC Highway Patrol Chilliwack at 604-702-4039 and refer to file number 2023-15693.

