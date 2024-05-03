Feel-good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Each week at Global BC, we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are the five stories we want to share:

Canada to race in first-ever women’s America’s Cup with Vancouverite at the helm

When the prestigious America’s Cup holds its first-ever standalone women’s race in Barcelona next fall, Canada will be there and so will Isabella Bertold.

“Right now I am one of the best sailors in the world but if I try and go and get a job as a professional sailor I am told I don’t have experience on these boats,” the Vancouver-based former Olympian and captain of the Concord Pacific Racing team told Global News.

“Of course, you can’t get experience if you don’t have access to it. And this is really creating that pathway and that access pipeline.”

B.C. program uses video game Minecraft to help children process grief

Losing a loved one is difficult at any age. But for children, the loss is particularly acute.

Now, a new innovative therapy is helping kids deal with grief using something they are familiar with: video games.

Twelve-year-old Beckett loves playing Minecraft, a wildly popular game. He also participates in a new program called “Lumaria” which uses a virtual Minecraft world to help children deal with grief.

B.C. orphaned orca calf joins passing Bigg’s killer whale pod

The orphaned orca calf that was stuck in a lagoon near Zeballos, B.C., for weeks has now joined a passing Bigg’s pod.

kʷiisaḥiʔis, or Brave Little Hunter, swam out of the lagoon at high tide on April 26.

Officials and rescuers hoped the juvenile Bigg’s (transient) killer whale would meet up with and join her pod and in an update Friday, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans said kʷiisaḥiʔis has now had the chance to meet up and join a Bigg’s pod.

‘Dream come true’: 6-year-old Diljit Dosanjh superfan dances onstage with his idol

Six-year-old Aanakh Bhullar loves to dance just like his idol Diljit Dosanjh.

The Punjabi superstar played BC Place last Saturday night and Aanakh was ecstatic when he learned his dad had bought tickets.

“He’s been counting down the days and he would come home from his Banghara lessons saying, manifesting, visualizing how he’s going to be on stage,” Barinder, Aanakh’s dad, told Global News.

Thousands attend first-ever Lapu-Lapu Day in South Vancouver

Thousands of people gathered in South Vancouver’s Sunset neighbourhood for the first-ever Lapu-Lapu Day block party in the city on Saturday.

A little bit of rain did not stop the event from being vibrant and loud.

“Twenty years ago, when I moved here, this is exactly what I was looking for,” Natasha Acuba Bailey said.