‘Enough is enough’: Nanaimo, B.C. café vandalized seven times in one month

Crime and public safety are back in the spotlight in Nanaimo, B.C., where a popular café and social hub is reeling from repeated vandalism.

Downtown coffee shop The Vault has been hit by vandals seven times in just over one month.

In some cases the windows of the café have been smashed, while in others the suspects have taken merchandise as well.

“It’s very frustrating to see it happen at such a popular spot, a venue that’s been strongly supported by the community and a business that’s been incredibly supportive of people, the downtown and various good causes,” Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog told Global News.

“Of all the people to be vandalized, this really is one that’s quite offensive.”

It’s the latest case in what some residents say is an unsustainable increase in crime and violence in the city that has sparked public rallies and, in some cases, led to people taking matters into their own hands.

In March, a business owner was shot after going to retrieve allegedly stolen property from a homeless encampment in the city.

Earlier this month, Premier David Eby and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth were confronted by protesters in the city as they held an even to announce new regional hubs designed to crack down on repeat violent offenders.

“The fact that we are at this point now with a place like The Vault, everybody should just be absolutely furious with what is going on in this city,” said Collen Middleton, president of the Nanaimo Area Public Safety Association.

“The downtown of Nanaimo is an incredible place to spend time and have community, and to think this kind of street disorder is resulting in businesses just shutting down with nobody replacing them, we can’t have this. It needs to stop so that we can have a community and a vibrant downtown.”

Middleton said the repeat offender hubs were a step in the right direction, but that they’re not up and running yet and that nothing the province has done so far has had a marked impact on conditions on the street.

Concerned residents in cities across the province plan to stage rallies tomorrow to highlight the issue, along with a concurrent event outside the B.C. legislature in Victoria, he said.

“Enough is enough,” he said.

“We’ll keep pressuring them as long as required for the situation on the ground to actually improve in our neighbourhoods.”

Businesses like The Vault that have been victims of vandalism or break-ins can take advantage of a grant program in Nanaimo to help defray costs, though the program caps out at $1,000 per instance and two incidents per year.

Economic Development Minister Brenda Baily said the government is looking at how it could support such programs.

“What we’re doing is listening to small businesses and talking to them about what types of supports might be helpful,” she said.

In the meantime, the Nanaimo community is rallying to help the Vault, with a GoFundMe campaign that’s raised more than $6,000 in just a few days.

“What that tells you is that people do care,” Krog said.

“But it also tells you that they’re tired of seeing this happen to people who are just trying to run their businesses, provide services, and keep their employees’ paycheques going.”