B.C. to announce initiatives dealing with repeat violent offenders

B.C. government officials are set to address initiatives dealing with repeat, violent offenders — a chronic public safety and policing challenge that has increasingly dominated headlines.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth and Premier David Eby will speak in Nanaimo at 12:30 p.m. Their remarks will be livestreamed on Global BC’s website and Facebook page, and on BC1.

They will be accompanied by Attorney General Nikki Sharma, Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog and Island District RCMP Supt. Ray Carfantan.

According to the Nanaimo Area Public Safety Association, the Vancouver Island city has dealt with “a sharp escalation” in health and safety concerns, particularly in the area of Victoria Road. In a March 15 letter to Krog and his council, the association’s interim chair cited a spike in overdoses, accumulation of drug use paraphernalia on the streets, and increased “threatening and intimidating behaviours” towards residents along the road.

Farnworth said on March 28 he would be visiting Nanaimo soon and was aware of the city’s spike in crime.

Last month, the province announced the start of dedicated police, prosecutor and probation officer teams that would pool their expertise, co-ordinate the response and attempt to achieve better outcomes when repeat, violent offenders present themselves, and break the cycle of recidivism.

The Repeat Violent Offending Intervention Initiative comes with an initial three-year investment of $25 million, which will support a program roster of 42 BC Prosecution Service staff and Crown counsellors, four BC Corrections officers, nine correctional supervisors and 21 probation officers.

The teams are slated to begin community work this month, with consultation already underway with Indigenous nations to ensure case management is culturally appropriate.

The province recently has also lobbied the federal government for a change in Canada’s Criminal Code that would address repeated offenders as “unintended consequences of Bill-C75.”

C-75 is an act that amended the Criminal Code to modernize and clarify bail provisions. It included a reverse onus provision that for certain crimes, placed the onus on an accused person to demonstrate why they should be let out on bail as opposed to the default — a Charter-protected right “not to be denied reasonable bail without just cause.”

Farnworth has said he wants the reverse onus expanded to cover not only offences where firearms are involved, but knives, bear spray and other weapons too, as well as offences in which the suspect has a history of use of weapons for violence.

