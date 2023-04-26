Tech and metals stocks help lift S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets mixed

See more sharing options

Strength in technology and base metal stocks helped Canada’s main stock index climb higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 35.07 points at 20,474.94.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 15.64 points at 33,515.19. The S&P 500 index was up 12.40 points at 4,084.03, while the Nasdaq composite was up 148.27 points at 11,947.43.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.42 cents US compared with 73.41 cents US on Tuesday.

The June crude contract was down a penny at US$77.06 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down 14 cents at US$2.30 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$3.40 at US$2,007.90 an ounce and the July copper contract was up a penny at US$3.88 a pound.