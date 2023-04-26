Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada developing new immigration policy to attract French-speaking people, workers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 26, 2023 11:29 am
Click to play video: 'Trudeau, Petitpas Taylor outline new Official Languages Action Plan'
Trudeau, Petitpas Taylor outline new Official Languages Action Plan
Speaking on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of Official Languages Ginette Petitpas Taylor outlined Canada's new five-year Official Languages Action Plan, which aims to protect the French language outside of Quebec, and English in predominately French Quebec communities. Trudeau added the plan recognizes the social, economic, and cultural value of official languages.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Liberal government says it is developing new policy on francophone immigration as a way to grow the French language in Canada.

Official Languages Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor says it’s an advantage for Canada to have a bilingual workforce and population.

The policy is part of a five-year action plan for official languages the government released Wednesday.

The plan says Canada aims to recruit from Africa, Europe, the Middle East and the Americas and attract bilingual workers to francophone minority communities.

Petitpas Taylor says the government also wants to recruit francophone teachers so that such communities have good access to French-language education.

She says the government recognizes that there’s a labour force shortage when it comes to bilingual workers, and the policy aims to ensure that the immigration efforts remain well-resourced into the future.

Advertisement
Related News
Justin TrudeauCanadian PoliticsImmigrationfrench languageFrancophoneGinette Petitpas TaylorOfficial LanguagesEnglish languageCanada official languagesLanguage PoliticsProtecting the French languageFrench in CanadaFrench CanadiansCanada languages action plan
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers