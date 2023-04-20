Menu

Canada

Indigenous groups going to court over changes to Quebec’s French-language law

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 20, 2023 12:24 pm
Two Indigenous groups are going to court over the reforms passed last year to Quebec’s French-language law.

The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador and the First Nations Education Council are seeking judicial review before the Quebec Superior Court regarding 14 articles in the Charter of the French Language, which was amended by Bill 96 last June.

They say the legislation infringes on their rights to self-determination and to teach children their ancestral languages.

The groups accuse the government of failing to consult them before adopting the law, which reinforces the use of French across several institutions, including the education and justice systems.

Chief Ghislain Picard of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador says the Quebec government is using insidious methods of assimilation that date from another century.

Sipi Flamand, chief of the Atikamekw Council of Manawan, says the law is a direct attack on the languages and cultural identities of the First Nations and Inuit.

