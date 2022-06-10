Menu

Canada

Quebec wants federal language law reform to drop reference about promoting English

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 10, 2022 6:17 pm
Quebec Premier François Legault appraises the ending session at a news conference, Friday, June 10, 2022 at the legislature in Quebec City. Quebec Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette, right, looks on. Quebecers will go to the polls for a general election on Oct. 3 of this year. View image in full screen
Quebec Premier François Legault appraises the ending session at a news conference, Friday, June 10, 2022 at the legislature in Quebec City. Quebec Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette, right, looks on. Quebecers will go to the polls for a general election on Oct. 3 of this year. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

The Quebec government wants the proposed federal language law reform to take a different approach toward the province’s English-speaking minority and francophone minorities in other parts of the country.

Read more: Liberals table bill to safeguard French in sweeping update to Official Languages Act

The province has sent 14 suggested amendments to members of a parliamentary committee currently studying the bill.

Those amendments would remove language from the bill calling for the promotion of English and add recognition that French is Quebec’s common language.

Read more: Governor General and Air Canada CEO trigger thousands of complaints to languages czar

The amendments would also require senior managers of federal institutions and federally regulated companies to speak French and subject them to the province’s language law.

Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez, who is also Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Quebec lieutenant, told reporters Friday French is the only language in North America that is threatened, but the federal government will support both minority language communities.

The Quebec Community Groups Network, a Quebec anglophone rights group, described the 14 proposed amendments as part of the Coalition Avenir Québec government’s “war” on the province’s English-speaking community.

