Crime

Suspected thief flees from Vernon police, information sought

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 25, 2023 3:07 pm
The suspect was last seen in a vehicle with an Alberta license plate of CBL5705. Both the pickup and the license plate are confirmed to be stolen.
Mounties in the North Okanagan are seeking information to help them track down a suspected thief who evaded capture last week.

The suspect first came into the focus of the RCMP on April 17, around 8:30 p.m., when a theft was reported at a business in the 4900 block of 27th Street in Vernon, B.C.

Police said that shortly afterwards, they were notified that the same suspect had just committed another theft at a second business, this time along the 2200 block of 58th Avenue.

Click to play video: 'Serious Crimes Unit investigating after body found on Vernon street'
Serious Crimes Unit investigating after body found on Vernon street

“As officers arrived at the location, they encountered the suspect leaving the business and attempted to arrest him,” RCMP said in a press release.

“The man ignored police directions, got into a pickup truck and sped out of the parking lot at a high rate of speed, narrowly missing several pedestrians and vehicles.”

Officers said they did not chase the truck and despite ongoing efforts, have not yet found either the suspect or vehicle.

Investigators released photos of the suspect and the vehicle in the hope the public will assist in the investigation.

Click to play video: 'Vernon RCMP investigating physical confrontation at COVID protest'
Vernon RCMP investigating physical confrontation at COVID protest

The suspect is described as about five feet 10 inches with a short brown beard and wearing glasses.

He was driving a grey, 2007 GMC Sierra pickup truck with a soft tonneau cover and dark-tinted windows.

He was last seen in a vehicle with an Alberta licence plate of CBL5705. Both the pickup and the licence plate are confirmed to be stolen.

Anyone with information can contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file # 2023-5993.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS  or online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

More on Crime
CrimeVernonvernon rcmpNorth Okanagan RCMPVernon crimetheft suspect27th streetNorth Okanagan Vernon RCMP58th avenue
