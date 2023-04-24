OPP investigating assault of 60-year-old in Guelph-Eramosa

Wellington County OPP are investigating after a 60-year-old was assaulted in Guelph-Eramosa Township.
Officers went to a private residential community located on Highway 7 west of Guelph around 6 p.m. Sunday.
Investigators say the victim was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
They say the resident was assaulted by two known individuals and believe this is an isolated incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP or Crime Stoppers.
