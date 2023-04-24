Menu

Crime

OPP investigating assault of 60-year-old in Guelph-Eramosa

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 24, 2023 5:15 pm
File photo of an OPP cruiser. View image in full screen
File photo of an OPP cruiser. Don Mitchell/Global News
Wellington County OPP are investigating after a 60-year-old was assaulted in Guelph-Eramosa Township.

Officers went to a private residential community located on Highway 7 west of Guelph around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators say the victim was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police investigate assault of senior in Guelph

They say the resident was assaulted by two known individuals and believe this is an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP or Crime Stoppers.

 

