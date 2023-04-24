Menu

Crime

Guelph man charged after small amount of drugs seized during traffic stop

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted April 24, 2023 2:03 pm
Guelph man charged after small amount of drugs seized during traffic stop - image View image in full screen
Guelph police
Police say a 32-year-old Guelph man is facing multiple charges after seizing drugs during a traffic stop on Sunday afternoon.

Police said one officer was patrolling Eramosa Road shortly before 4:30 p.m.

The officer allegedly questioned a license plate before learning the registered owner was a suspended driver and saw they were also the one behind the wheel.

Read more: Guelph police seize $20K in drugs, 11 guns in trafficking investigation

The man was arrested and police searched his car.

After placing the man under arrest, investigators said a search of the vehicle led to them finding small amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine, as well as two open cans of beer.

Read more: Guelph traffic stop leads police to find $32K in fentanyl

Story continues below advertisement

The charges include two counts of possession for a controlled substance, driving without a valid permit and driving with open alcohol.

 

Guelph NewsGuelph PoliceGuelph crimeTraffic StopDrug PossessionGuelph drugsEramosa Road Guelph
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

