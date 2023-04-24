Guelph man charged after small amount of drugs seized during traffic stop

Police say a 32-year-old Guelph man is facing multiple charges after seizing drugs during a traffic stop on Sunday afternoon.
Police said one officer was patrolling Eramosa Road shortly before 4:30 p.m.
The officer allegedly questioned a license plate before learning the registered owner was a suspended driver and saw they were also the one behind the wheel.
The man was arrested and police searched his car.
After placing the man under arrest, investigators said a search of the vehicle led to them finding small amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine, as well as two open cans of beer.
The charges include two counts of possession for a controlled substance, driving without a valid permit and driving with open alcohol.
