Guelph police seize $20K in drugs, 11 guns in trafficking investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say they have seized over $20,000 in cocaine and marijuana, 11 guns and over $62,000 in cash as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

An investigation that started in late 2020 led police to two addresses in Guelph, but police didn’t say where.

Search warrants were carried out on Thursday by officers with the tactics and rescue unit and the drug unit.

Police said they found over 153 grams of cocaine valued at $15,300 and 1,617 grams of cannabis valued at $5,000, along with $62,155 in Canadian currency.

Along with the drugs, police said they also found 11 guns, including a .50-calibre long gun, a shotgun, 9-mm handguns, semi-automatic rifles and a .22-calibre handgun.

Story continues below advertisement

Police also seized a flame thrower, along with a bow, two replica guns, ammunition and a ballistic vest.

Officers also found processing items such as a vacuum sealer, bags, a large press, scales and baking pans.

2:33 Toronto police investigate rash of Christmas robberies Toronto police investigate rash of Christmas robberies – Dec 28, 2020

A man has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling and possession of property obtained by crime.

No firearm charges were laid because police say the accused has a valid firearms licence.

However, all of the weapons and ammunition were seized as “offence-related property” in relation to the trafficking charge.

Story continues below advertisement

Police did not identify the accused but he will make a court appearance on April 23.