Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Technology stocks down as S&P/TSX composite falls, U.S. stock markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 24, 2023 11:40 am
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. TIJ
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading as losses in technology stocks helped lead the way lower, while U.S. markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 39.64 points at 20,653.51.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 8.18 points at 33,817.14. The S&P 500 index was down 7.66 points at 4,125.86, while the Nasdaq composite was down 73.09 points at 11,999.37.

Read more: Tech, industrial stocks help lift S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets up slightly

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.84 cents US compared with 73.86 cents US on Friday.

Trending Now

The June crude contract was up 41 cents at US$78.28 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up a penny at US$2.42 per mmBTU.

Story continues below advertisement

The June gold contract was up US$3.50 at US$1,994.00 an ounce and the May copper contract was down three cents at US$3.96 a pound.

More on Money
EconomymoneystocksTSXstock marketToronto Stock Exchangestock marketstsx s&p
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers