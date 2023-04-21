Menu

Economy

Tech and industrial stocks help lift S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets lower

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 21, 2023 11:46 am
Click to play video: 'BIV: Inflation rate cools to 4.3%'
BIV: Inflation rate cools to 4.3%
Tyler Orton, from Business in Vancouver, breaks down what the cooling inflation rate means for Canada's economy
Strength in technology and industrial stocks helped Canada’s main stock index creep higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets fell on the final day of trading for the week.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 4.33 points at 20,635.02.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 54.51 points at 33,732.11. The S&P 500 index was down 4.48 points at 4,125.31, while the Nasdaq composite was down 9.84 points at 12,049.72.

Read more: Ottawa betting big with $13B subsidy to secure Volkswagen deal. Here’s why

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.88 cents US compared with 74.24 cents US on Thursday.

The June crude contract was up 43 cents at US$77.80 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down three cents at US$2.40 per mmBTU.

Story continues below advertisement

The June gold contract was down US$30.00 at US$1,989.10 an ounce and the May copper contract was down four cents at US$3.99 a pound.

More on Money
© 2023 The Canadian Press

