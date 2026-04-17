A family-owned Lumsden distillery is putting Saskatchewan on the map

Based in Lumsden, Sask., one family-owned distillery is making a splash in the country.
Last Mountain Distillery is popular for their vodka and Baldur’s Whisky Line and it seems like the country thinks so, too, as they recently won gold, silver and bronze in one category of the Best Canadian Whisky competition.
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The distillery submitted bottles of their one-of-a-kind Baldur’s Whisky for each category in the event, which are blind taste-tested and rated based on quality and taste.
The popular line is unique due to its ever-changing recipe featuring different grains like rye, wheat, corn and more. One pub in Regina, Bushwakkers Brewpub, has watched Last Mountain Distillery grow for years and is excited to see Saskatchewan finally recognized.
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Bushwakker’s Brewpub has featured Last Mountain’s vodka and whisky in their own menu and has found the response to be positive.
Sania Ali has more details in the video above.
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