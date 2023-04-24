Thieves hit Guelph business, steal pair of catalytic converters from trucks

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation is underway into the theft of two catalytic converters from a Guelph business.

The Guelph Police Service was notified by the business owner Saturday afternoon.

Investigators say two men in dark clothing wearing surgical masks were seen on security video entering the business around 9:45 p.m. Friday.

They say the pair removed the exhaust components from two trucks and fled in a mid-2000s Dodge caravan.

Damage to the two vehicles is estimated to be around $6,500.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7290 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.