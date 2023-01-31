Menu

Crime

Owner catches catalytic converter thief in the act but suspect flees with device: Guelph police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 31, 2023 5:01 am
Guelph Police Services headquarters. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Services headquarters. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

A bit of snow and cold temperatures didn’t prevent a thief from stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle at a Guelph, Ont., home.

Guelph Police Service were notified after the homeowner noticed someone underneath her parked SUV in the area of Imperial Road North and Woodlawn Road West Sunday around 2:40 a.m.

Investigators say she banged on the window to attract the attention of the thief who then fled with the component.

They say the resident tried to chase down the suspect, but that was thwarted when the vehicle made a loud noise once the engine was started due to the removal of the exhaust.

Investigators are looking for a male dressed in black from head to toe carrying a backpack.

They say he drove away in a white pickup truck with red markings on the door.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212, ext. 7129, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

