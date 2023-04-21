Stabbing victim airlifted to trauma centre after attack: Barrie police

Send this page to someone via email

A stabbing victim was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre Friday morning following an altercation in the east end of Barrie, Ont.

Police report that the incident happened just after 9 a.m. when officers responded to a report of a male being stabbed on Gunn Street.

The person responsible had fled on foot, officers say.

After an in-depth search, police say they were unable to locate the suspect, who they believed was no longer in the area.

The victim, a 36-year-old Barrie man, was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Barrie police say this is believed to be an isolated incident, and that the victim and the suspect are known to each other.

Police have also obtained video surveillance from Gunn Street and the surrounding area and believe that the recordings, along with information from witnesses, have helped identify a suspect.

Further details will be provided as the investigation permits.