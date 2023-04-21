Flood preparation investments made into B.C. communities by province, Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Communities in areas that are prone to extreme flooding will soon have a better understanding of their landscapes and how to prepare for flooding.

The province and federal government have announced a significant investment that will be used to identify flood risks and to map areas in flooding danger zones.

“Understanding the risk posed by floods is the first step in helping prevent the damage they can cause,” said Bruce Ralston, B.C.’s Minister of Forests.

“By providing more widespread flood-hazard mapping, we are providing communities with the tools they need to properly prepare for extreme weather as we all confront the challenges of climate change.”

B.C.’s Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness and Ministry of Forests is investing $8.69 million for flood-hazard mapping by March 2024, including funding to support B.C.’s Climate Preparedness and Adaptation Strategy.

Story continues below advertisement

The investment also leverages $4.33 million in a federal funding commitment through the Flood Hazard Identification and Mapping Program with Natural Resources Canada.

The first five flood-hazard mapping areas, which include around 70 communities, will be along:

The Fraser and Nechako rivers in the Prince George area

The Bulkley and Skeena rivers from Houston to downstream of Terrace

Shuswap Lake and rivers that drain into it

The Nicola and Coldwater rivers

The Coquihalla and Fraser rivers from Yale to Mission

Flood-plain mapping provides an understanding of potential flooding, directs projects that can help reduce the impacts of flooding and will help decisions made by First Nations and the government to establish zoning and flood construction levels.

“With climate-related events becoming more frequent and severe, it’s essential that we invest in flood-hazard mapping so people and communities can understand and reduce their flood risks,” said Bowinn Ma, B.C.’s Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness.

This work is part of the province’s overall vision for flood mitigation.