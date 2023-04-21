SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Environment

Flood preparation investments made into B.C. communities by province, Canada

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 21, 2023 11:52 am
B.C. government preparing for spring freshet and wildfires
The B.C .government is encouraging the public to prepare for the possibility of extreme weather events. Today officials took a look ahead at what this spring and summer may look like in terms of floods and wildfires. Taya Fast reports. – Apr 13, 2023
Communities in areas that are prone to extreme flooding will soon have a better understanding of their landscapes and how to prepare for flooding.

The province and federal government have announced a significant investment that will be used to identify flood risks and to map areas in flooding danger zones.

“Understanding the risk posed by floods is the first step in helping prevent the damage they can cause,” said Bruce Ralston, B.C.’s Minister of Forests.

“By providing more widespread flood-hazard mapping, we are providing communities with the tools they need to properly prepare for extreme weather as we all confront the challenges of climate change.”

Read more: B.C. flood and fire seasons: Lingering drought, cooling trend, seasonal weather to play key roles

B.C.’s Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness and Ministry of Forests is investing $8.69 million for flood-hazard mapping by March 2024, including funding to support B.C.’s Climate Preparedness and Adaptation Strategy.

The investment also leverages $4.33 million in a federal funding commitment through the Flood Hazard Identification and Mapping Program with Natural Resources Canada.

The first five flood-hazard mapping areas, which include around 70 communities, will be along:

  • The Fraser and Nechako rivers in the Prince George area
  • The Bulkley and Skeena rivers from Houston to downstream of Terrace
  • Shuswap Lake and rivers that drain into it
  • The Nicola and Coldwater rivers
  • The Coquihalla and Fraser rivers from Yale to Mission

Read more: B.C. gets $557M in disaster relief funding following devastating 2021 floods

Flood-plain mapping provides an understanding of potential flooding, directs projects that can help reduce the impacts of flooding and will help decisions made by First Nations and the government to establish zoning and flood construction levels.

“With climate-related events becoming more frequent and severe, it’s essential that we invest in flood-hazard mapping so people and communities can understand and reduce their flood risks,” said Bowinn Ma, B.C.’s Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness.

This work is part of the province’s overall vision for flood mitigation.

How will 2023 compare to previous flood and fire seasons?
