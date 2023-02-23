SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Federal disaster funding coming for B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 23, 2023 12:38 pm
WATCH LIVE: Officials will make an announcement at 11 a.m. PT about new federal disaster recovery funding.
Canada’s emergency preparedness minister is returning to the epicentre of flooding that devastated British Columbia’s Fraser Valley in November 2021.

Bill Blair, along with B.C. Minister of Emergency Management Bowinn Ma and Abbotsford Mayor Ross Siemens, is set to take part in an announcement today on federal disaster recovery funding for the province.

A series of atmospheric rivers washed over southern B.C. over three days in mid-November 2021, triggering flooding that inundated farmland and killed thousands of animals.

Five people died when a mudslide washed over Highway 99 north of Pemberton, and at the peak of the flooding, 15,000 people were evacuated from their homes.

The rains swelled numerous rivers, which washed away bridges and stretches of highway, cutting off the Lower Mainland from the rest of the country.

Highway repairs for 2021 B.C. flood damage at $250M to date

The Insurance Bureau of Canada estimated the cost of insured flood damage was at least $450 million, making it the most expensive disaster in the province’s history.

BC FloodingBC FloodsInsuranceDisasterBC flooding updatebc flooding 2021BC Floods 2021BC flooding funds
© 2023 The Canadian Press

