Global News Morning BC November 27 2021 2:05pm 05:04 The impact of B.C.'s flooding on local waterways Ken Ashley, Director of the Rivers Institute at BCIT, discusses how flooding can carry pollutants into rivers and other waterways, and the potential long-term implications. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8407187/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8407187/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div>