Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
November 27 2021 2:05pm
05:04

The impact of B.C.’s flooding on local waterways

Ken Ashley, Director of the Rivers Institute at BCIT, discusses how flooding can carry pollutants into rivers and other waterways, and the potential long-term implications.

Advertisement

Video Home