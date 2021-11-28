BC Floods November 28 2021 1:37pm 05:16 Rebuilding highways with climate change in mind. Kelly Scott, BC Road Builders Association President, provides an update on the progress being made rebuilding B.C.’s damaged highways, and why climate change is being considered in the redesigns. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8408350/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8408350/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?