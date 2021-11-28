Menu

BC Floods
November 28 2021 1:37pm
05:16

Rebuilding highways with climate change in mind.

Kelly Scott, BC Road Builders Association President, provides an update on the progress being made rebuilding B.C.’s damaged highways, and why climate change is being considered in the redesigns.

