Global News Morning BC
November 29 2021 11:31am
05:29

Merritt Flooding Update

Water levels continue to rise in the Merritt area, with new homes on evacuation order. Greg Lowis, Merritt’s Public Information Officer, joins Paul Haysom with an update on the situation.

