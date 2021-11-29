Global News Morning BC November 29 2021 11:31am 05:29 Merritt Flooding Update Water levels continue to rise in the Merritt area, with new homes on evacuation order. Greg Lowis, Merritt’s Public Information Officer, joins Paul Haysom with an update on the situation. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8409999/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8409999/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?