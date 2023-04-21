Expensive billiard cues and equipment stolen from Guelph vehicle: police

See more sharing options

Some high-end pool cues were among the items stolen from a vehicle in Guelph on Thursday morning.

Guelph police were called to a property on Arrow Road around 7 a.m.

Investigators say a man was completing his overnight work shift when he discovered some billiard equipment was missing from the vehicle.

Police say a total of $7,000 of equipment was stolen including three pool cues and a leather case.

Investigators are looking for suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7288, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.