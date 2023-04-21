Menu

Crime

Expensive billiard cues and equipment stolen from Guelph vehicle: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 21, 2023 1:28 pm
Guelph police responded to the call around 7 a.m. Thursday morning. View image in full screen
Guelph police responded to the call around 7 a.m. Thursday morning. Matt Carty / Global Guelph
Some high-end pool cues were among the items stolen from a vehicle in Guelph on Thursday morning.

Guelph police were called to a property on Arrow Road around 7 a.m.

Investigators say a man was completing his overnight work shift when he discovered some billiard equipment was missing from the vehicle.

Police say a total of $7,000 of equipment was stolen including three pool cues and a leather case.

Read more: Police use DNA evidence to track down vehicle theft suspect in Guelph

Investigators are looking for suspects.

Trending Now

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7288, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

TheftGuelph NewsStolenGuelph Police Serviceexpensivebilliard equipmentpool cues
