Police use DNA evidence to track down vehicle theft suspect in Guelph

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

DNA evidence has led to the arrest of a Guelph man in connection with a stolen vehicle case last summer.

The Guelph Police Service investigated the theft of a GMC Sierra pickup from a Guelph home in May of 2022.

The vehicle was located in the parking lot of a commercial plaza on Woodlawn Road West on July 30, 2022.

Police took the vehicle to the Centre of Forensic Science for analysis.

Investigators say a DNA sample taken from the vehicle matched one that was in the national DNA data bank.

Police located the suspect, a 21-year-old man from Guelph, on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

He is facing charges of being an occupant in a stolen vehicle and breach of probation, and will have a bail hearing next Thursday.