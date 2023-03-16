Menu

Crime

Police use DNA evidence to track down vehicle theft suspect in Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 16, 2023 11:26 am
File photo.
File photo. AP Photo / Bebeto Matthews
DNA evidence has led to the arrest of a Guelph man in connection with a stolen vehicle case last summer.

The Guelph Police Service investigated the theft of a GMC Sierra pickup from a Guelph home in May of 2022.

The vehicle was located in the parking lot of a commercial plaza on Woodlawn Road West on July 30, 2022.

Police took the vehicle to the Centre of Forensic Science for analysis.

Read more: Police investigate three vehicles stolen within 24 hours in Guelph, Ont.

Investigators say a DNA sample taken from the vehicle matched one that was in the national DNA data bank.

Trending Now

Police located the suspect, a 21-year-old man from Guelph, on Wednesday.

He is facing charges of being an occupant in a stolen vehicle and breach of probation, and will have a bail hearing next Thursday.

