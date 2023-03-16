Police use DNA evidence to track down vehicle theft suspect in Guelph

DNA evidence has led to the arrest of a Guelph man in connection with a stolen vehicle case last summer.
The Guelph Police Service investigated the theft of a GMC Sierra pickup from a Guelph home in May of 2022.
The vehicle was located in the parking lot of a commercial plaza on Woodlawn Road West on July 30, 2022.
Police took the vehicle to the Centre of Forensic Science for analysis.
Investigators say a DNA sample taken from the vehicle matched one that was in the national DNA data bank.
Police located the suspect, a 21-year-old man from Guelph, on Wednesday.
He is facing charges of being an occupant in a stolen vehicle and breach of probation, and will have a bail hearing next Thursday.
