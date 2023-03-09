Police investigate three vehicles stolen within 24 hours in Guelph, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Officers with the Guelph Police Service are investigating a number of stolen vehicles over a 24-hour period.

The first occurred sometime between 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday.

A 2016 black Dodge Ram 1500 eco-Diesel was taken from a parking lot near the intersection of Massey and Royal roads.

Then around 12:57 p.m. on Wednesday, someone drove off in a 2005 beige Nissan Altima from a parking lot near Delhi Street and Eramosa Road.

About 90 minutes later, a 2005 brown Pontiac Montana minivan was stolen from a residence located just outside the downtown core.

In the incidents with the Altima and the Montana, investigators say the engine was left running and the vehicle was unattended.

Anyone with information on these vehicle thefts is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212, ext. 7227, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.