Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate three vehicles stolen within 24 hours in Guelph, Ont.

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 9, 2023 6:32 pm
Guelph Police Service headquarters on Wyndham Street. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Service headquarters on Wyndham Street. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Officers with the Guelph Police Service are investigating a number of stolen vehicles over a 24-hour period.

The first occurred sometime between 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday.

A 2016 black Dodge Ram 1500 eco-Diesel was taken from a parking lot near the intersection of Massey and Royal roads.

Then around 12:57 p.m. on Wednesday, someone drove off in a 2005 beige Nissan Altima from a parking lot near Delhi Street and Eramosa Road.

About 90 minutes later, a 2005 brown Pontiac Montana minivan was stolen from a residence located just outside the downtown core.

Read more: Drugs, weapons seized after Guelph police locate stolen vehicle

In the incidents with the Altima and the Montana, investigators say the engine was left running and the vehicle was unattended.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on these vehicle thefts is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212, ext. 7227, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

 

More on Crime
Guelph NewsStolen VehicleVehicle TheftGuelph Police ServiceNissan AltimaDodge Ram 1500Pontiac Montana
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers