Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

New Brunswick residents told to avoid boating, kayaking along lower Saint John River

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 21, 2023 11:30 am
Click to play video: 'Water levels along Saint John River holding steady'
Water levels along Saint John River holding steady
Water levels along the Saint John River are holding steady, following more rainfall. New Brunswick says levels could start to fall as early as this week. Zack Power reports from Fredericton.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

New Brunswick River Watch officials say some areas around the lower Saint John River are expected to see a decrease in water levels over the weekend.

A news release from the Emergency Measures Organization says water levels are expected to see a dip in Fredericton and Maugerville, but will remain high in other southern communities in the coming days.

Read more: Parts of New Brunswick reach flood stage as Saint John River swells

It asks people to avoid banks of waterways as they remain dangerous all along the Saint John River.

Officials say people should avoid boating, kayaking or other water activities at this time of year as currents are strong and carry debris.

Trending Now

The release says there have been no homes or buildings affected by floods so far.

Story continues below advertisement

Water levels remain above flood stage in Fredericton, Gagetown, Jemseg and Maugerville, and are expected to rise but not reach flood stage in other southern communities such as Grand Lake, Sheffield-Lakeville Corner, Oak Point, Hampton, and Quispamsis-Saint John.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2023.

More on Science and Tech
Saint John RiverSpring FloodingNB floodingNB FloodRiver WatchSpring ThawNB River WatchFlood Stage
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers