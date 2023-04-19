Parts of New Brunswick reach flood stage as Saint John River swells

Send this page to someone via email

Fredericton and Gagetown have officially reached the flood stage as water levels in the swollen Saint John River rise.

According to the Lower Saint John River five-day forecast, water levels in Fredericton were at 7.25 metres as of 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. The flood stage there is 6.5 metres.

In Gagetown, water levels were recorded at 4.36 Wednesday morning, 0.36 metres above the flood stage in that area.

Officials in New Brunswick warned on Tuesday that water levels were likely to reach above flood stage in Fredericton, Jemseg and Gagetown over the next few days.

In Jemseg, water levels were still below the flood stage on Wednesday morning but are expected to surpass it by Thursday morning.

Officials also warned of water levels nearing flood stages in Maugerville, Grand Lake, Sheffield-Lakeville Corner, and increasing levels in Oak Point, Hampton, and Quispamsis-Saint John.

New Brunswick’s Emergency Management Office said in a tweet Wednesday that flood waters could cause road closures in the coming days.

Flood waters could cause road closures in the coming days. Avoid any roads covered by water, water may be deeper than it appears. Follow road closure notices and do not move or drive around barricades. pic.twitter.com/zMawNn2VUO — NBEMO / OMUNB (@NBEMO_OMUNB) April 19, 2023

“Avoid any roads covered by water, water may be deeper than it appears,” it said. “Follow road closure notices and do not move or drive around barricades.”

On Wednesday, Geoffrey Downey, spokesman for New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization, said it was been a slow spring for the most part with a little rain over the past couple of days that has led to a rise in water levels, but it is not out of the ordinary.

However, there is still a lot of snow in the woods that could cause water levels to rise as it melts.

He said the snowpack this year was average, but flooding depends on how quickly it melts, which means residents in low-lying areas should be prepared to leave in a hurry.

— with files from The Canadian Press