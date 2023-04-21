Train derailment closes McPhillips Street in Winnipeg

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

McPhillips Street has been closed from Logan Avenue to Jarvis Avenue due to a train derailment.

The area is completely shut down in both directions and drivers are being encouraged to take another route.

Winnipeg Transit says it has re-routed a number of buses that travel through the area due to the road closure.

Due to a train derailment both N/B and S/B McPhillips between Logan and Jarvis is currently shut down. Please use a different route. We will provide updates as available.@WinnipegTMC — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) April 21, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Emergency crews at the scene of a train derailment Friday. Skylar Peters / Global News

Police and emergency crews are at the scene, including a WFPS hazmat response vehicle.

More to come.