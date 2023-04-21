Train derailment closes McPhillips Street in Winnipeg

McPhillips Street has been closed from Logan Avenue to Jarvis Avenue due to a train derailment.
The area is completely shut down in both directions and drivers are being encouraged to take another route.
Winnipeg Transit says it has re-routed a number of buses that travel through the area due to the road closure.
Police and emergency crews are at the scene, including a WFPS hazmat response vehicle.
More to come.
