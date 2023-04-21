Menu

Traffic

Train derailment closes McPhillips Street in Winnipeg

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 21, 2023 9:44 am
Click to play video: 'Trail derailment in Winnipeg'
Trail derailment in Winnipeg
Emergency crews are on scene of train derailment in the area of McPhillips and Logan.
McPhillips Street has been closed from Logan Avenue to Jarvis Avenue due to a train derailment.

The area is completely shut down in both directions and drivers are being encouraged to take another route.

Winnipeg Transit says it has re-routed a number of buses that travel through the area due to the road closure.

Story continues below advertisement
Emergency crews at the scene of a train derailment Friday. View image in full screen
Emergency crews at the scene of a train derailment Friday. Skylar Peters / Global News

Police and emergency crews are at the scene, including a WFPS hazmat response vehicle.

More to come.

Winnipeg policeTrafficTrain DerailmentWFPSWinnipeg trafficroad closedMcPhillips Street
