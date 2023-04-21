Menu

Crime

Multiple gunshots force Longueuil residents from homes

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted April 21, 2023 9:22 am
Residents evacuated following an early morning shooting in Vieux-Longueuil. Friday, April 21, 2023 . View image in full screen
Residents evacuated following an early morning shooting in Vieux-Longueuil. Friday, April 21, 2023 . Global News
Longueuil police are investigating an early morning shooting Friday on a residential street in the city’s Vieux-Longueuil district.

Shots rang out just before 6 a.m. along Daniel Street near Bridge Street, according to police.

Residents in the area told Global News they heard people arguing on the street before gunshots were fired.

No injuries were reported. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene, police said.

Two men have been detained by police and will be questioned by investigators. Police said it is still unclear if they have any connection to the incident.

Local residents were evacuated from their homes as officers swept the area and set up a large security perimeter.

Daniel Street between Le Blanc and Coteau Rouge remained closed.

