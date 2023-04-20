Menu

Canada

No foul play suspected in death of Steinbach man, say RCMP

Steinbach RCMP identified the body of Ryan Maynard who went missing in November 2022
By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted April 20, 2023 5:55 pm
Steinbach RCMP identified the body of 29-year-old Ryan Maynard on April 20. They said no foul play is suspected in his death.
Steinbach RCMP identified the body of 29-year-old Ryan Maynard on April 20. They said no foul play is suspected in his death. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
The body of a man found in Steinbach was recently identified by the RCMP as that of Ryan Maynard.

Police said the body was found near a property by Hespeler Street on April 12. Officers were called to the scene at approximately 6 p.m.

Maynard, 29, was reported missing in November last year.

In a press release on Thursday, the RCMP said they were awaiting autopsy results but don’t believe foul play was involved in Maynard’s death.

