No foul play suspected in death of Steinbach man, say RCMP

The body of a man found in Steinbach was recently identified by the RCMP as that of Ryan Maynard.
Police said the body was found near a property by Hespeler Street on April 12. Officers were called to the scene at approximately 6 p.m.
Maynard, 29, was reported missing in November last year.
In a press release on Thursday, the RCMP said they were awaiting autopsy results but don’t believe foul play was involved in Maynard’s death.
