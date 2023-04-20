TTC operator taken to hospital after assault at Toronto’s St. Clair station

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto transit operator was taken to hospital after being assaulted at a subway station early on Thursday, officials said.

Stuart Green, a Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) spokesperson told Global News an operator was assaulted at St. Clair Station just after 1 a.m.

Toronto police said the operator was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Officers are now searching for a man around 35-years-old, standing five-feet-10-inches tall, with short, dark hair, who is clean shaven.

Police said he was seen wearing a black track suit with white stripes on the side of the arms and legs.

Green said attacks on TTC employees are “completely unacceptable.”

“We will, as always, work with Toronto Police to provide any information and assistance they require in the course of their investigation, including video and witness statements,” Green wrote in an email.

According to Green, the operator is recovering at home.

“He will receive, and have ongoing access to, any and all support he needs as he recovers,” the email read. “Safety is paramount to all we and we continue to work with our union partners to keep employees as safe as possible, including designing and rolling out new protective shields on buses.”