Crime

Shooter pointed gun, repeatedly fired at group in broad daylight: New West police

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 20, 2023 1:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Police investigating New Westminster shooting'
Police investigating New Westminster shooting
A shooting led to a heavy police presence in two locations in New Westminster on Tuesday afternoon. One man suffered non-life threatening injuries and is being treated at nearby Royal Columbian Hospital where numerous officers could also be seen .
Police in New Westminster, B.C., have provided an update on the Tuesday shooting that left one person injured.

On April 18, New Westminster police said gunfire broke out on Carnarvon Street around 12 p.m., resulting in one person being injured and two people in custody.

The initial crime scene on Carnarvon Street has been expanded to include Alexander Street, police said.

Read more: One hurt, two in custody after New Westminster shooting

On Thursday, police released a few details regarding the brazen shooting.

Staff Sgt. Jeff Scott said through video evidence, officers believe a single shooter approached a group of people, pointed a firearm in their direction and repeatedly fired at the group before fleeing.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is extremely concerning that it was in broad daylight, near businesses, and residents in a very populated area,” Scott said.

“We want the public to know we are doing everything to address this seemingly rise in violence in New Westminster.”

A heavy police presence was seen at Royal Columbian Hospital in relatio

Read more: Witnesses sought in stabbing in downtown New Westminster, B.C.

The department said it’s upping its presence in heavily populated areas, and is “reallocating resources.”

“I have heard from residents that incidents like this cause people to feel like they can’t go downtown and can’t engage in the things they want and should be able to do,” said Chief Constable Dave Jansen.

“This incident is completely unacceptable in our community. In light of this and other recent events in the downtown core, I am working with my leadership team to develop an immediate plan of action.”

Anyone with information, including dash cam or CCTV footage from the area, is asked to contact New Westminster police at 604-529-2430.

Click to play video: 'Fire destroys New Westminster apartment'
Fire destroys New Westminster apartment
Related News
