Shooter pointed gun, repeatedly fired at group in broad daylight: New West police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in New Westminster, B.C., have provided an update on the Tuesday shooting that left one person injured.

On April 18, New Westminster police said gunfire broke out on Carnarvon Street around 12 p.m., resulting in one person being injured and two people in custody.

The initial crime scene on Carnarvon Street has been expanded to include Alexander Street, police said.

On Thursday, police released a few details regarding the brazen shooting.

Staff Sgt. Jeff Scott said through video evidence, officers believe a single shooter approached a group of people, pointed a firearm in their direction and repeatedly fired at the group before fleeing.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is extremely concerning that it was in broad daylight, near businesses, and residents in a very populated area,” Scott said.

“We want the public to know we are doing everything to address this seemingly rise in violence in New Westminster.”

A heavy police presence was seen at Royal Columbian Hospital in relatio

The department said it’s upping its presence in heavily populated areas, and is “reallocating resources.”

“I have heard from residents that incidents like this cause people to feel like they can’t go downtown and can’t engage in the things they want and should be able to do,” said Chief Constable Dave Jansen.

“This incident is completely unacceptable in our community. In light of this and other recent events in the downtown core, I am working with my leadership team to develop an immediate plan of action.”

Anyone with information, including dash cam or CCTV footage from the area, is asked to contact New Westminster police at 604-529-2430.