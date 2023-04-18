Fatal Grand Forks, B.C. weekend shooting under investigation by RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police in B.C.’s Southern Interior are investigating a fatal shooting on the weekend.

According to the RCMP, officers from the Grand Forks detachment were called to a rural residence along Granby Road early Sunday following a report of a man being shot.

When police and B.C. Ambulance arrived, they found a 33-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. RCMP say the man died at the scene despite life-saving efforts.

“A 43-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene and has subsequently been released,” said Grand Forks RCMP.

“Both parties are known to each other, and there is no risk to the public.”

Police added that the incident is under investigation and that anyone who may have information is asked to contact the Serious Crime Unit at 1-877-543-4822.