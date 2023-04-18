Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man injured after early morning shooting in Penticton

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 18, 2023 3:42 pm
FILE. Penticton RCMP . View image in full screen
FILE. Penticton RCMP . Taya Fast / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 34-year-old man is being treated in hospital after an apparent shooting in Penticton, B.C., Tuesday.

Around 8:20 a.m. police say they were called to a townhouse complex on Maple Street after reports of gunfire.

The man was found injured and was taken to hospital.

Click to play video: 'Unique supportive housing complex opening in Penticton'
Unique supportive housing complex opening in Penticton

As a cautionary measure, the nearby school was placed into a hold and secure state.

Story continues below advertisement

“At this time, investigators are unable to provide a description of the suspects or the vehicle they may have fled in. However, based on the information gathered so far, this appears to be a targeted incident with no further risk to the public,” Cpl. James Grandy said in a statement Tuesday.

Read more: Suspect considered armed, dangerous sought by South Okanagan RCMP

“Officers will remain on scene to allow time for further investigation.”

Trending Now

Whether this has anything to do with gang activity was not said but following the arrests of two individuals related to a high-profile Naramata murder, the RCMP announced Monday that it is referring to gang crimes in B.C. as the B.C. gang conflict, rather than the Lower Mainland gang conflict, to better reflect how widespread gang activities have become.

Read more: RCMP announce charges in deadly B.C. gang activity around woman’s homicide

Investigators are asking anyone who has information about this incident to call the Penticton RCMP non-emergency line at 250-492-4300.

 

More on Crime
pentictonHospitalpenticton rcmpGunfirepenticton regional hospitalPenticton shootingMaple Streetman injured in penticton shooting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers