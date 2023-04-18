Man injured after early morning shooting in Penticton

Send this page to someone via email

A 34-year-old man is being treated in hospital after an apparent shooting in Penticton, B.C., Tuesday.

Around 8:20 a.m. police say they were called to a townhouse complex on Maple Street after reports of gunfire.

The man was found injured and was taken to hospital.

As a cautionary measure, the nearby school was placed into a hold and secure state.

“At this time, investigators are unable to provide a description of the suspects or the vehicle they may have fled in. However, based on the information gathered so far, this appears to be a targeted incident with no further risk to the public,” Cpl. James Grandy said in a statement Tuesday.

“Officers will remain on scene to allow time for further investigation.”

Whether this has anything to do with gang activity was not said but following the arrests of two individuals related to a high-profile Naramata murder, the RCMP announced Monday that it is referring to gang crimes in B.C. as the B.C. gang conflict, rather than the Lower Mainland gang conflict, to better reflect how widespread gang activities have become.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information about this incident to call the Penticton RCMP non-emergency line at 250-492-4300.