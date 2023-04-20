Alleged hate attacks in Montreal see 2 people assaulted, suspect sought

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are looking for a man who they say committed hate crimes in the city’s Outremont borough this past winter.

Two members of the Hassidic community were violently attacked in separate incidents by the same suspect on the night of Jan. 20, according to police.

In the first assault, police say the suspect yelled and then pushed the victim before throwing him to the ground.

Police say the suspect fled the scene to join a nearby group of other young people. It occurred around 9:50 p.m. at the corner of Van Horne and Bloomfield avenues.

A short time later, a second member of the Hassidic community was kicked and then fell to the ground near Outremont and Bernard avenues. The second assault took place at 10:25 p.m.

Police say the suspect once again took off, headed north on Wiseman Avenue and met up with the same group.

The suspect is described as wearing a black coat, gray sweatpants and white sneakers at the time.

Police have released a photo of him and a video of one of the incidents, but they will only be available online until April 24, as it is possible the suspect is a minor.

Montreal police are asking for any information that could lead to identifying the suspect. Montreal police

View image in full screen The suspect was wearing a dark jacket, grey sweatpants and white sneakers at the time, according to police. Montreal police

The Montreal police department’s hate crimes division is leading the investigation into the attacks.

Marvin Rotrand, national director of B’nai Brith’s league for human rights, said in an interview the assaults are shocking and the perpetrator needs to be arrested.

“This requires prison time. There has got to be a very strong message that you cannot attack people in the street because they are Jewish,” Rotrand said.

Outremont Mayor Laurent Desbois said violent assaults are something the borough takes seriously, though he does want to reassure the Hassidic community they can feel safe in their neighbourhood.

“Every act is unacceptable,” he said.

Anyone with information can call 911 or contact a local police station. Anonymous tips can be made through Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133 or infocrimemontreal.ca

Police say Info-Crime Montreal can give a reward of up to $3,000 can for information leading to the arrest of a suspect.