Crime

Toronto child charged by police after threat reportedly made to school

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 19, 2023 10:00 pm
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
A 14-year-old has been arrested after a threat was made to a Toronto school, police say.

Toronto police said that on Wednesday, they were informed about a threat that had been made to Forest Hill Junior and Senior Public School.

Police did not provide details of the threat but said a 14-year-old child was arrested. They were charged with uttering a threat to cause death or bodily harm.

Read more: Toronto high school placed in hold and secure over threat, police say

The charges have not been proved in court.

Police issued a reminder that “any threat” made to students, staff or directed at schools are “taken seriously and criminal charges will be laid.”

CrimeToronto PoliceTPSSchool ThreatForest HillForest Hill Junior and Senior Public SchoolForest Hill school
