Toronto child charged by police after threat reportedly made to school

A 14-year-old has been arrested after a threat was made to a Toronto school, police say.
Toronto police said that on Wednesday, they were informed about a threat that had been made to Forest Hill Junior and Senior Public School.
Police did not provide details of the threat but said a 14-year-old child was arrested. They were charged with uttering a threat to cause death or bodily harm.
The charges have not been proved in court.
Trending Now
Police issued a reminder that “any threat” made to students, staff or directed at schools are “taken seriously and criminal charges will be laid.”
More on Crime
- RCMP ‘actively investigating’ Chinese government police stations following arrests in U.S.
- Missing Canadian women and girls called family from Syrian camp: Edmonton lawyer
- Google ordered to pay $500K to Quebec man over links to false pedophilia accusations
- 20-year-old woman shot dead after pulling into wrong driveway in New York
Comments