Toronto child charged by police after threat reportedly made to school

A 14-year-old has been arrested after a threat was made to a Toronto school, police say.

Toronto police said that on Wednesday, they were informed about a threat that had been made to Forest Hill Junior and Senior Public School.

Police did not provide details of the threat but said a 14-year-old child was arrested. They were charged with uttering a threat to cause death or bodily harm.

The charges have not been proved in court.

Police issued a reminder that “any threat” made to students, staff or directed at schools are “taken seriously and criminal charges will be laid.”