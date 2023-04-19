Calgary police trying to determine cause of death for woman found dead

The Calgary Police Service has identified a woman who was found dead in the southeast neighbourhood of Forest Heights earlier this week.
Police said they received reports that a woman’s body was found in the alley behind the 700 block of 40 Street S.E. on Monday at around 9:10 a.m.
An autopsy identified the woman as Brianna Shelby Kristjanson, 25, of Okotoks. Her cause of death remains undetermined as further tests are being conducted.
Police said they believe Kristjanson’s body was transported to the alley after she died at another location. Officers are still determining whether or not her death was criminal in nature.
Those with information about Kristjanson’s death, or have any footage from the area, are asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.
- RCMP ‘actively investigating’ Chinese government police stations following arrests in U.S.
- 20-year-old woman shot dead after pulling into wrong driveway in New York
- Missing Canadian women and girls called family from Syrian camp: Edmonton lawyer
- Google ordered to pay $500K to Quebec man over links to false pedophilia accusations
Comments