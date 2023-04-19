Menu

Crime

Calgary police trying to determine cause of death for woman found dead

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted April 19, 2023 6:10 pm
The Calgary Police Service has identified a woman who was found dead in the southeast neighbourhood of Forest Heights earlier this week. Police vehicles are seen at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
The Calgary Police Service has identified a woman who was found dead in the southeast neighbourhood of Forest Heights earlier this week. Police vehicles are seen at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. SDV
The Calgary Police Service has identified a woman who was found dead in the southeast neighbourhood of Forest Heights earlier this week.

Police said they received reports that a woman’s body was found in the alley behind the 700 block of 40 Street S.E. on Monday at around 9:10 a.m.

An autopsy identified the woman as Brianna Shelby Kristjanson, 25, of Okotoks. Her cause of death remains undetermined as further tests are being conducted.

Read more: Calgary homicide unit investigates fatal shooting with 2 crime scenes

Police said they believe Kristjanson’s body was transported to the alley after she died at another location. Officers are still determining whether or not her death was criminal in nature.

Trending Now

Those with information about Kristjanson’s death, or have any footage from the area, are asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

