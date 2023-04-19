Man charged after 13-year-old girl reportedly sexually assaulted in Toronto: police

See more sharing options

A 77-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on April 12 at 10:04 p.m., officers received a report of a sexual assault in the Pape Avenue and Cosburn Avenue area.

Officers said a 13-year-old girl was at a restaurant with her friends.

According to police, a man was sitting at a table nearby.

Officers said the victim walked past the man’s table when he allegedly assaulted her.

Police said on Sunday, 77-year-old Morris Tadros from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with sexual interference and sexual assault.

Morris Tadros, 77, has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto, police say. Toronto police / handout

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on June 1.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.