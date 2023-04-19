Man charged after 13-year-old girl reportedly sexually assaulted in Toronto: police

A 77-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said on April 12 at 10:04 p.m., officers received a report of a sexual assault in the Pape Avenue and Cosburn Avenue area.
Officers said a 13-year-old girl was at a restaurant with her friends.
According to police, a man was sitting at a table nearby.
Officers said the victim walked past the man’s table when he allegedly assaulted her.
Police said on Sunday, 77-year-old Morris Tadros from Toronto was arrested.
He has been charged with sexual interference and sexual assault.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court on June 1.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
