Man, 32, arrested after teen stabbed in Toronto: police

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred on Wednesday at around 11:26 a.m. in the St. Clair Avenue and Tweedsmuir Avenue area.

Police said officers received a report of a person with a knife.

Officers said a victim was found with a stab wound.

In an update later on Wednesday, police said an 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police said a 32-year-old man was arrested.

STABBING: UPDATE

St Clair Ave W & Tweedsmuir Ave

– 18-year-old male was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injury

– A 32-year-old man has been arrested

– Anyone w/info, contact @TPS13Div 416-808-1300

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 19, 2023