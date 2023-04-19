Menu

Crime

Man, 32, arrested after teen stabbed in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 19, 2023 5:03 pm
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Police say one person is dead and two others have been taken to hospital after a shooting in a parking lot at a east-end Toronto mall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Police say one person is dead and two others have been taken to hospital after a shooting in a parking lot at a east-end Toronto mall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL
A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred on Wednesday at around 11:26 a.m. in the St. Clair Avenue and Tweedsmuir Avenue area.

Police said officers received a report of a person with a knife.

Officers said a victim was found with a stab wound.

In an update later on Wednesday, police said an 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police said a 32-year-old man was arrested.

