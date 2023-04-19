Man, 32, arrested after teen stabbed in Toronto: police

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said the incident occurred on Wednesday at around 11:26 a.m. in the St. Clair Avenue and Tweedsmuir Avenue area.
Police said officers received a report of a person with a knife.
Officers said a victim was found with a stab wound.
In an update later on Wednesday, police said an 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
Police said a 32-year-old man was arrested.
